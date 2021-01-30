Protests against farm laws continues in Mysuru

Mysuru

30 January 2021 22:34 IST

The farmers’ protest against the Centre and seeking the abrogation of 3 farm laws continued in Mysuru on Saturday.

While one group of farmers was led by Kurubur Shanthakumar of Karnataka State Sugarcane Growers Association, the other group comprised members of Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha, Hasiru Sene and Dalit Sangharsh Samithi.

The farmers led by Mr. Shanthakumar blindfolded themselves in front of the Gandhi statue opposite the court complex and sat on a dharna to draw attention to what they called the conspiracy of the government to break the farmers’ agitation.

Advertising

Advertising

They held placards condemning the government and sought the repealing of the farm laws which, the Association said, were inimical to the welfare of the farmers. Before sitting on the dharna Mr. Shanthakumar said the farmers were observing Martyrs Day as ‘’Ahimsa Diwas’’ to reiterate the peaceful nature of their protest. He said the violence which unfolded in Delhi was a conspiracy of the government to defame the farmers and break their unity.

Condemning the police actionin Delhi, Mr. Shanthakumar said if this policy of the government persisted then the entire farming community across the country would be forced to descend on the streets for a satyagraha. He also sought a judicial inquiry into the violence in Delhi on January 26 and said the failure of the government to prevent it has to be investigated.

The KRRS, Hasiru Sene and the DSS who held a parallel protest said that the three laws – The Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act 2020, The Farmers’ (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act 2020 – have to be repealed.

Similarly, the State Government in Karnataka had passed a series of laws which too was against the farmers and had to be repealed. These include the Karnataka Land Reforms (2nd Amendment) Act 2020 which paves way for non-farmers to buy agricultural land for non-agricultural purposes. APMC (Amendment) Act 2020 which paves way for selling agricultural produce outside the APMC ambit and the Karnataka Industries (Facilitation) Act 2020 which allows for purchase of agricultural land for industrial purposes.

The farmers said all these will have a negative repercussion on agriculture, farmers and food security while private players entering the fray will set the price. The minimum support price will be a thing of the past and farmers will be left at the mercy of the private entities with no option for legal recourse, they feared.

The KRRS, Hasiru Sene and DSS said the BJP governments at the State and the Centre was out to destroy the support mechanism which sustained the farmers and alleged that this was to facilitate the entry of private players which, the farmers said, will render them slaves of the corporates.