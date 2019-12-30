Protests against CAA inhuman: Yediyurappa

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa has described protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act as “inhuman”.

“CAA is a humane act aimed at providing citizenship to minorities from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan persecuted on the basis of religion, but the Congress and other parties have opposed this, thereby proving that they are inhuman in their approach,” he said, addressing a meeting of BJP legislators at a workshop on CAA, 2019 here on Monday.

Terming CAA a non-issue, he said the protests showed that Congress and other Opposition parties had run out of real issues to oppose the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He accused the Congress of instigating Muslims and said it was the Congress that had introduced the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR).

Key speaker at the workshop, Ram Madhav, who is national general secretary of the BJP, emphasised that the CAA was “not aimed at taking away the citizenship of anybody in the country.” He said it was a historical necessity on the part of India to provide citizenship to Hindus living in Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan. Stating that the Citizenship Act was amended six times starting from the days of Nehru, Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi, Mr. Madhav alleged that this “inclusive and innocuous” exercise has been made into a big controversy by the Congress and other Opposition parties.