Protests after Dalit leader dies in attack by hotelier

11 June 2020 22:33 IST

Family demands arrest of all accused

A Dalit leader, allegedly attacked by an “upper” caste hotelier and his relatives for requesting a cup of water at Mallipatna in Arakalgud taluk recently, succumbed to his injuries at a hospital on Wednesday, triggering protests. The victim’s family members and Dalit organisations have demanded strict action against the accused and a fair compensation for the family.

Venkatesh, 50, was allegedly assaulted by Jagadeesh Gowda, hotelier, and others on June 4. With serious internal injuries, the victim was taken to hospitals in Arakalgud, Hassan and Bengaluru as well. However, his condition deteriorated, leading to his death at the Hassan Institute of Medical Sciences.

The reasons for the death would be known after the post-mortem. Mr. Venkatesh is survived by his wife and two sons.

Following the death, Dalit organisations staged a protest in front of the Arakalgud police station demanding the immediate arrest of the accused and compensation for the victim’s family. The protest was withdrawn after Hassan Superintendent of Police R. Srinivasa Gowda told the protesters that three of the four accused had been arrested and steps would be taken for compensation to the victim’s family.