Karnataka

Protests after Dalit leader dies in attack by hotelier

Family demands arrest of all accused

A Dalit leader, allegedly attacked by an “upper” caste hotelier and his relatives for requesting a cup of water at Mallipatna in Arakalgud taluk recently, succumbed to his injuries at a hospital on Wednesday, triggering protests. The victim’s family members and Dalit organisations have demanded strict action against the accused and a fair compensation for the family.

Venkatesh, 50, was allegedly assaulted by Jagadeesh Gowda, hotelier, and others on June 4. With serious internal injuries, the victim was taken to hospitals in Arakalgud, Hassan and Bengaluru as well. However, his condition deteriorated, leading to his death at the Hassan Institute of Medical Sciences.

The reasons for the death would be known after the post-mortem. Mr. Venkatesh is survived by his wife and two sons.

Following the death, Dalit organisations staged a protest in front of the Arakalgud police station demanding the immediate arrest of the accused and compensation for the victim’s family. The protest was withdrawn after Hassan Superintendent of Police R. Srinivasa Gowda told the protesters that three of the four accused had been arrested and steps would be taken for compensation to the victim’s family.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 11, 2020 10:34:39 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/protests-after-dalit-leader-dies-in-attack-by-hotelier/article31806792.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY