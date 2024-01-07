GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Protests: 30 policemen get notices

January 07, 2024 07:21 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

The office of the Inspector-General of Police (Western range) in Mangaluru has issued notices to 30 policemen in Chikkamagaluru over the protests against advocates.

Many policemen staged a protest in Chikkamagaluru city on December 2 against advocates, following a complaint by policemen over an assault on an advocate.

The notices have been served on the policemen as per the Karnataka Police (Disciplinary Proceedings) Rules. The policemen who received the notices have to face a departmental inquiry.

The police on duty on November 30 stopped an advocate riding a motorbike without wearing a helmet. The police allegedly assaulted him at the police station, triggering protests by advocates. Following the incident, Superintendent of Police, Chikkamgaluru, Vikram Amathe suspended six policemen and a case was booked against them.

The policemen in the city hit the streets on December 2, opposing any move to arrest the policemen accused in the case. They also demanded action against advocates.

