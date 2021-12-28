Protestors dump garbage on corpn. premises

Congress members staging a protest by dumping garbage on HDMC premises in Hubballi on Tuesday.

HUBBALLI

28 December 2021 23:00 IST

Congress members claim that wards represented by their party councillors are neglected completely

Claiming that Hubballi-Dharwad has become a garbage city and not smart city under the BJP rule, members of the Congress staged a protest in Hubballi on Tuesday by dumping garbage on the municipal corporation premises.

The members of Hubballi Dharwad Mahanagar Zilla Congress unit said that the officials are working like BJP agents under the BJP rule. “Only the surroundings of the venue where BJP’s State Executive committee meeting is being held have been cleaned. In other areas, garbage is lying uncleared. Instead of addressing public issues, Hubballi Dharwad Municipal Corporation (HDMC) officials are behaving like BJP agents,” they said.

When the protestors came to HDMC premises with two tractors loaded with garbage, they were stopped at the entrance by the police. After an altercation with the police, they were allowed to enter the corporation premises.

They staged their protest raising slogans against the BJP and HDMC officials. Without heeding to the request by the police, the protestors dumped the garbage from the tractors on the HDMC premises. They kept a cut-out of Prime Minister Narendra Modi amid the garbage and also staged a skit on Mann Ki Baat to mock the Swacch Bharat campaign with Congress leader Shakir Sanadi seeking answers from the Prime Minister on cleanliness of the twin cities and not to be silent about it.

Addressing the protestors, president of the district unit Altaf Halwoor said that pourakarmikas (civic workers) are clearing garbage only in wards represented by BJP councillors while those represented by Congress councillors are being neglected completely. Although four months had passed after the HDMC elections, council members have not been sworn in yet, he said.

Mr. Halwoor said that the BJP workers have put up BJP flags across the city without taking permission from the corporation and disfigured the city’s public spaces. Seeking what action has been taken against the BJP leaders, he sought to know are the rules different for the BJP and the Congress.

Congress leader Rajat Ullagaddimath said that if other wards of the twin cities are not cleaned immediately, garbage will be dumped in front of the Commissioner’s residence.

Assurance

Deputy Commissioner of HDMC Ajiz Desai told the protestors that because of delimitation, the number of wards has increased and based on population, more civic workers are required to be deployed. He assured that more workers will be deployed in consultation with councillors.

HDMC councillors Niranjan Hiremath, Arif Bhadrapur, Suvarna Kallakuntla, Sandilkumar, Mustaq Mudgal and others took part in the agitation.