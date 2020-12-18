Protesting teachers end their agitation

Members of organisations related to private, aided, unaided institutions launched the fast on Dec. 5

Following a letter from the Primary and Secondary Education Minister which was personally handed over to the protestors by Minister for Mines and Geology C.C. Patil, teachers and other employees of various aided and unaided educational institutions, who were on a relay hunger strike led by the former Minister Basavaraj Horatti, ended their agitation on the 13th day here on Thursday.

Visiting the protest site outside the Deputy Commissioner’s office premises, Mr. C.C. Patil handed over the official letter from Primary and Secondary Education Minister Suresh Kumar on considering their demands to Mr. Horatti.

Mr. Patil appealed to the protestors to withdraw their protest as the government was considerate about their demands and would make honest attempts to resolve the pending issues in the next three months.

He also told the protestors that the government had an open mind on the issue and it would positively respond to their demands.

Led by Mr. Basavaraj Horatti [MLC], members of the Madhyamika Shala Noukarara Sangha and members of various other organisations related to private, aided and unaided educational institutions launched their relay hunger strike on December 5.

Mr. Patil said that the government would take steps to prepare a report on the financial implications of extending “Jyoti Sanjivini’ scheme to employees of aided educational institutions and providing notional increment.

On the demand for job security to teaching and non-teaching staff of the unaided private educational institutions, he said that the government would issue a strict circular and would also take steps to set up a vigilance system.

Responding to the Minister’s plea, Mr. Basavaraj Horatti said that since the Minister had personally come to the protest venue and assured them of a positive response from the government, the relay hunger strike would be suspended.

Deputy Commissioner of Dharwad Nitesh Patil and office-bearers of the various organisations, including R.G. Bhat and Shyam Mallanagoudar, and others were present.

On the 12th day of the agitation on Wednesday, the protestors had taken a decision to continue the agitation till an official communication from the Minister concerned arrived.

Office-bearers R.G. Bhat and Shyam Mallanagoudar had told the agitating teachers and other employees that in the meeting called on December 14, Mr. Suresh Kumar had positively responded to the 13 main demands and other issues.

“After Mr. Horatti explained to the Minister the pending issues and technicalities, the Minister promised to resolve them within the next three months. However, we are not satisfied yet with the outcome and we will not remain satisfied with a mere assurance. Only if a written communication comes from the Minister, we will consider withdrawing the agitation,” they had said.