Protesting leaders of Left parties taken into custody

Members of CPI(M) and SUCI (C) staging a protest in Bengaluru on Tuesday.

Bengaluru

15 June 2021 23:29 IST

Several leaders of Left parties, who took part in a silent protest near the residence of Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa here on Tuesday, were taken into custody by the police.

The protesters from seven parties had come together to highlight the problem of the commoners in the light of the COVID-19 situation.

“Amid a critical juncture such as the pandemic, where the seven political parties’ intention was to draw the attention of the government in the form of a silent protest, the State government’s move of arresting the leaders and activists is highly condemnable,” said a statement released by Left and democratic parties.

Among those arrested include Ananth Subbarao and Sati Sundaresh (CPI), M.N. Sriram of SUCI(C), K.N Umesh (CPI-M), Clifton D. Rozario and Appanna (CPI-ML), Mohan Raj from RPI, Chamarasa Mali Patil and Badagalapura Nagendra representing the Swaraj India.

The protesters were seeking 10 kg of foodgrains and a monthly COVID-19 assistance of ₹10,000 for people who do not come under the ambit of income tax. They also raised their long-standing demand to withdraw the anti-farmers and anti-labour policies implemented by the central government last year.