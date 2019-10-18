Protesting farmers unable to meet Governor

Farmers from various districts of Malaprabha command area who were in Bengaluru as part of Raj Bhavan Chalo seeking the intervention of the Governor in the Mahadayi issue, did not submit their memorandum to the Governor on Friday as he was not available.

President of Raitha Sena, Viresh Sobaradamath Swami, who led the farmers' protest, told The Hindu that they did not submit the memorandum as the Governor’s secretary came to receive it.

The protesters insisted that they wanted to meet the Governor but the police told them that it was not possible.

After protesting before the Raj Bhavan, the protesters moved to a venue near the railway station.

Mr Sobaradamath said they would continue their agitation till the Police Commissioner clarified on whether they would be allowed to meet the Governor or not. The farmers want the Governor to intervene to get the verdict of Mahadayi Tribunal notified by the Centre.