Protesting farmers in Sagar resolve to ‘claim their land’ displaced by Linganmakki dam project

Farmers on protest in Sagar demanding grant of land for people displaced due to dam projects have resolved to ‘claim their lands’ back by ‘razing the Linganmakki Dam’ on Thursday (October 24, 2024).

ADVERTISEMENT

The protesters took this decision on Tuesday (October 22, 2024) the second day of their indefinite protest in front of the office of the Assistant Commissioner in Sagar. Ti. Na. Srinivas, president Malenadu Raitha Horata Samiti and Dinesh Shiravala, district president of Raitha Sangha (founded by H. Ganapatiyappa) and others leading the protest have resolved to intensify the protest.

Mr. Dinesh Shiravala, speaking to the media on Tuesday evening, said that the farmers had been disappointed with the government’s silence on the protest. “Neither the minister in charge of the district nor the MLA representing Sagar has come to us to listen to our pleas. Disappointed with the government’s attitude, we have decided to claim our land back by demolishing the dam, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The farmers, he said, would assemble at the AC’s office on Thursday (October 24, 2024) for a march up to Linganmakki Dam carrying equipment like pickaxes and iron rods.

Shivamogga ZP CEO N. Hemanth met the protesters in Sagar on Tuesday and appealed them to end the protest, assuring them the government would form a task force to resolve their issue. However, the farmers did not relent.

BJP leaders including MP B.Y. Raghavendra, former minister Hartal Halappa and others met the farmers and extended their support to the protest.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.