Protesting farmers in Sagar resolve to ‘claim their land’ displaced by Linganmakki dam project

Published - October 23, 2024 10:24 am IST - Shivamogga:

The Hindu Bureau
Farmers during their protest in Sagar, Shivamogga district of Karnataka on October 22, 2024. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Farmers on protest in Sagar demanding grant of land for people displaced due to dam projects have resolved to ‘claim their lands’ back by ‘razing the Linganmakki Dam’ on Thursday (October 24, 2024).

The protesters took this decision on Tuesday (October 22, 2024) the second day of their indefinite protest in front of the office of the Assistant Commissioner in Sagar. Ti. Na. Srinivas, president Malenadu Raitha Horata Samiti and Dinesh Shiravala, district president of Raitha Sangha (founded by H. Ganapatiyappa) and others leading the protest have resolved to intensify the protest.

Mr. Dinesh Shiravala, speaking to the media on Tuesday evening, said that the farmers had been disappointed with the government’s silence on the protest. “Neither the minister in charge of the district nor the MLA representing Sagar has come to us to listen to our pleas. Disappointed with the government’s attitude, we have decided to claim our land back by demolishing the dam, he said.

The farmers, he said, would assemble at the AC’s office on Thursday (October 24, 2024) for a march up to Linganmakki Dam carrying equipment like pickaxes and iron rods.

Shivamogga ZP CEO N. Hemanth met the protesters in Sagar on Tuesday and appealed them to end the protest, assuring them the government would form a task force to resolve their issue. However, the farmers did not relent.

BJP leaders including MP B.Y. Raghavendra, former minister Hartal Halappa and others met the farmers and extended their support to the protest.

Published - October 23, 2024 10:24 am IST

