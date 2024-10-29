GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Protesting farmers in Sagar demand high-level committee to resolve the issue

Farmers have been staging protests demanding a grant of land for people who were displaced by dam projects

Published - October 29, 2024 08:56 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Farmers in an indefinite protest demanding a grant of land for people displaced due to dam projects in Shivamogga district have appealed to the Chief Minister to intervene and provide them relief.

The protesters, on Tuesday, October 29, said that they would urge the State government to form a high-level committee to address the demands of people displaced by dam projects. Earlier in March, when a meeting was held under the chairmanship of Madhu Bangarappa, Minister for School Education and in charge of Shivamogga district, the farmers were assured of forming a task force. However, it had not been formed yet.

The Chief Secretary has convened a meeting on the issue in Bengaluru on Wednesday, October 30. Representatives of the organisations, protesting on the issue have been invited. The protesters would demand the government form a committee, the protesters said.

The farmers, under the banner of Malenadu Raitha Horata Samiti and Raitha Sangha (founded by Ganapathiyappa) have been staging protests in front of the office of the Assistant Commissioner in Sagar since October 21. They took a march to Linganmakki Dam as well. However, they were stopped by the police on October 25 before they could reach the dam. Later, they resumed protests in Sagar.

Malenadu Horata Samiti convener Ti. Na. Srinivas, Raitha Sangha president Dinesh Shiravala, former Tumari Panchayat president G.T. Satyanarayana, Raitha Sangha leader Shivanand Kugve, and others were present.

Published - October 29, 2024 08:56 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.