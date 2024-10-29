Protesting farmers in Sagar demand high-level committee to resolve the issue

Farmers in an indefinite protest demanding a grant of land for people displaced due to dam projects in Shivamogga district have appealed to the Chief Minister to intervene and provide them relief.

The protesters, on Tuesday, October 29, said that they would urge the State government to form a high-level committee to address the demands of people displaced by dam projects. Earlier in March, when a meeting was held under the chairmanship of Madhu Bangarappa, Minister for School Education and in charge of Shivamogga district, the farmers were assured of forming a task force. However, it had not been formed yet.

The Chief Secretary has convened a meeting on the issue in Bengaluru on Wednesday, October 30. Representatives of the organisations, protesting on the issue have been invited. The protesters would demand the government form a committee, the protesters said.

The farmers, under the banner of Malenadu Raitha Horata Samiti and Raitha Sangha (founded by Ganapathiyappa) have been staging protests in front of the office of the Assistant Commissioner in Sagar since October 21. They took a march to Linganmakki Dam as well. However, they were stopped by the police on October 25 before they could reach the dam. Later, they resumed protests in Sagar.

Malenadu Horata Samiti convener Ti. Na. Srinivas, Raitha Sangha president Dinesh Shiravala, former Tumari Panchayat president G.T. Satyanarayana, Raitha Sangha leader Shivanand Kugve, and others were present.