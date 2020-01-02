Protesting farmers arrested in Tumakuru

More than 200 farmers belonging to the Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sanga (KRRS) were arrested near the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Tumakuru on Thursday. They were protesting against the anti-farmer policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

They demanded the implementation of Dr. Swaminathan’s report to increase the income of the farmers as promised by Mr. Modi before the parliamentary elections

Even before State president of KRRS, Kodihalli Chandrashekar, joined the protest, the farmers including district president of KRRS, Anand Patel and other leaders such as Anil Kumar, Dhananjaya Aradhya were arrested.

Mr. Chandrashekar had appealed to Chief Minister B.S.Yediyurappa to allow him and other farmers to participate in the farmers’ convention at the government junior college grounds in Tumakuru.