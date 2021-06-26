Protesters seek repeal of farm laws, formation of ‘national govt.’

Members of various organisations, including Samyukta Horata-Karnataka and CFD, protesting in Dharwad on Saturday.

26 June 2021 22:47 IST

Stage demonstration as part of ‘Save Agriculture- Save Democracy’ agitation

Condemning what they termed as failure of the Union government on all fronts and demanding repeal of the new farm laws and formation of ‘national government’, members of various organisations staged a demonstration in Dharwad on Saturday.

The demonstration was part of the nationwide agitation ‘Save Agriculture- Save Democracy’ demanding repeal of farm laws, assistance to the deprived class, formation of national government to address the crisis, and others. Members of Samyukta Horata-Karnataka, Citizens for Democracy (CFD), Pranta Raita Sangha, Karnataka Rajya Raita Sangha, Rait Krishi Karmikara Sangha, CITU, AITUC and other organisations took part in the agitation.

Staging a demonstration in front of the office of the Deputy Commissioner of Dharwad, protestors subsequently submitted a memorandum addressed to the President of India seeking his intervention in resolving the present crisis.

Addressing the protestors, national president of CFD, S.R. Hiremath, demanded ouster of the BJP-led NDA government at the centre and formation of a national government with a broad political vision that would bring all sections of the country together to deal with the present crisis.

‘Governance crisis’

He said that the country was facing health, socio-economic and governance crisis, which was the worst since independence. The establishment of such national government would help in strengthening the democratic institutions and restore ethical values in public life, he said.

Office bearers of various organisations including B.S. Soppin, Kalmesh Ligade, V.R. Patil, Laxman Jadagannavar, Mahesh Pattar. Laxman Bakkai, Sri Krisnnanand Swami of Ramadurg and B.N. Poojar addressed the protestors and strongly condemned the anti-farmer and anti-people policies of the union government and demanded immediate repeal of the farm laws and demanded President’s intervention.

Meanwhile, CFD launched a nationwide campaign seeking formation of the national government. In its detailed letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, it appealed to him to resign to make way for the national government. In another letter to the President of India, it urged the President to convene a virtual special session of Parliament to discuss the national crisis and build consensus towards the formation of a National Government to overcome the grave national crisis.

The formation of national government was necessary for preparing the country to face the third wave of the pandemic and for providing assistance to to the vulnerable sections of society like the migrant workers and all workers of the unorganised sectors.

Such a government would also facilitate a process towards implementing comprehensive political and democratic reforms, strengthen democratic institutions, CFD has said in the letter written to the President of India.