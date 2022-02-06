Protesters seek action against Raichur judge

YADGIR

06 February 2022 02:01 IST

A large number of activists from different organisations held a protest in Yadgir city on Saturday and urged the Governor to take immediate action against District and Sessions Judge of Raichur Mallikarjun Gouda for allegedly insulting B.R. Ambedkar during the Republic Day celebration.

Mr. Gouda allegedly refused to unfurl the national flag during the celebration on the district court premises in Raichur unless the organisers removed a portrait of Ambedkar from near the flagpole where a portrait of Mahatma Gandhi was also placed. The protesters shouted slogans against the judge condemning his action.

“The Governor should take immediate action against the judge by dismissing him from judicial service and register a sedition case against him, ” they added.

Advertising

Advertising

Murugharajendra Swami of Khasamutt in Gurmitkal, Atmanand Swami of Valmiki Shakhamutt in Maski, A.C. Kadloor, Moulali Anpur, Khandappa Dasan, Gopal Dasankeri, Hanumegouda Birnakal,Bheemanna Meti, Devaraj Naik, Mallikarjun Kranti, T.N. Bheemu Nayak, and others were present.