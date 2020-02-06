Bidar sedition case | Protesters pose 20 questions to police

Around 40 people, including lawyers and members of civil society organisations, staged a protest at the police headquarters in Bengaluru on Thursday, condemning police action against students of Shaheen School in Bidar.

Police personnel have been visiting the school and questioning students after they staged a play against Citizenship (Amendment) Act. A teacher and parent have been arrested on the grounds that the play was seditious and inflammatory.

Protesters raised 20 questions that they wanted the police to answer, and have demanded that the police be sensitised about the Juvenile Justice Act and child rights norms. They submitted a representation to the Director-General of Police stating that the police action was in violation of the Act. “We were assured that the students would not be questioned again,” said the protesters.

Mohammed Tahir, a lawyer, said: “Despite outrage by civil society, they are questioning students. This clearly shows that the right- wing workers want to close down a minority institution.” Sharada K.S., State committee member, All-India Democratic Women’s Association, said the arrested should be released.