Qatar World Cup 2022Messi: Angry for missing penalty, but Argentina came out stronger after my mistake

Protesters gather outside Belagavi college alleging assault on student

Karnataka Rakshana Vedike leaders blocked the movement of vehicles at R.P.D. Circle for some time

December 01, 2022 02:25 pm | Updated 02:26 pm IST - Belagavi

B Rishikesh Bahadurdesai
A file photo of Rani Parvati Devi Circle in Belagavi.

A file photo of Rani Parvati Devi Circle in Belagavi. | Photo Credit: Badiger P.K.

Members of some Kannada organisations protested in front of a private college in Belagavi on Thursday December 1 against an alleged attack on a student over dancing to the tune of a Kannada song. Police say no such attack took place.

Karnataka Rakshana Vedike leaders, including Deepak Gudaganatti, sat at R.P.D. Circle and blocked the movement of vehicles for some time. One of the activists hoisted a flag on the college gate. Police stopped the crowd from entering the college premises. Later, they dispersed the crowd. The gates were locked and the police let in only students with valid Identity cards.

Police took some protestors into custody. They were released later.

On Wednesday November 30 evening, Belagavi police went to the Gogte Commerce College following an alert that a fight had broken out between students.

A team led by Deputy Commissioner of Police Ravindra Gadadi visited the college near R.P.D. Circle following reports that a student was assaulted over playing of a Kannada song. The victim suffered minor injuries, some students told the police.

However, the victim told journalists that he had been assaulted by police personnel.

Mr. Gadadi clarified that the fight was not over language. “Both the accused and the victim are Kannada speakers. They fought because one of them stepped on the toes of the other. Police learnt that both the accused and victim are minors. Both were called to the police station and advised not to aggravate the issue,” he said. He denied the allegation of police assaulting the victim.

