Protesters for action against Union Minister Ajay Mishra

Farmers staging a protest in Shivamogga on Monday.

Hassan

04 October 2021 22:28 IST

On Monday, farmer organisations staged protests in Hassan and Shivamogga condemning the killing of farmers after a vehicle in the convoy of a Union Minister ran over them at Lakhimpur Kheri in Uttar Pradesh.

Under the banner of Samyukta Kisan Morcha, members of Karnataka Rajya Raita Sangha, Karnataka Pranta Raitha Sangha and Left parties participated in the protests.

Slogans raised

Advertising

Advertising

The protesters in Hassan staged a dharna in front of the Hemavati statue. They raised slogans against the Centre and the Uttar Pradesh government. They alleged that the incident amounted to nothing less than murder. The government should take action against Union Minister Ajay Mishra and all those involved in the incident, they urged.

CPM district secretary Dharmesh, CPI district president Dongre, KPRS district president H.R. Naveen Kumar and Raitha Sangha leaders were present.

A similar protest was held in front of the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Shivamogga. H.R.Basavarajappa, KRRS leader, demanded that the Centre take action against Mr. Mishra holding him responsible for the incident.

He also demanded that the President dismiss the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh.