Protesters burn effigy of Somashekhar Reddy

Condemning Ballari City MLA Somashekhar Reddy’s remarks on Muslims, thousands of people, mainly Muslims, took to the streets and burnt his effigy here on Saturday.

They continued to protest demanding the arrest of Mr. Reddy even after Superintendent of Police C.K Baba rushed to the spot and tried to pacify them by repeatedly telling them that a complaint had been lodged against Mr. Reddy. The flash protests threw normal life out of gear in certain areas. Nallacheravu, H.R. Gaviyappa Circle, Gadigi Channappa Circle, Indira Circle, Double Road, Bengaluru Road and other areas were hit hard.

Ignoring the repeated requests of the Superintendent of Police, who even showed a copy of the FIR registered against Mr. Reddy for his controversial remarks, the agitators attempted to march to Mr. Reddy’s residence. After much persuasion, the police managed to convince and disperse the protesters.

Apart from Congress leaders such as Suryanarayan Reddy, Hanuma Kishore and Anjaneya, Mr. Reddy’s close associate Ali Khan was also in the forefront of the protest.

At a public rally here on Friday, Mr. Reddy had criticised the anti-CAA and anti-NRC agitators, particularly Muslims. He had warned the Muslims of being thrown out of the country. His remarks triggered huge condemnation and criticism across social media platforms on Friday.

FIR registered

Following a complaint lodged by Vivek P., president of Cantonment Block Congress Committee, a First Information Report (FIR) was registered against Mr. Reddy and Desh Bhakt Nagrik Vedike, the organisation under which banner Friday’s pro-CAA rally was held, at Gandhinagar Police Station on Saturday. Section 153A of Indian Penal Code (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony) has been slammed against the accused.

“I had lodged the complaint on Friday night itself. The police registered the FIR on Saturday after pressure mounted from all sides. Ballari is known for peaceful coexistence of Hindus and Muslims. It remained peaceful even when other parts of the country witnessed communal riots. BJP is dividing the country along religious lines to polarise votes but we will not allow it to succeed in its designs,” Mr. Vivek told The Hindu.