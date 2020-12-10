Protesters burn copy of cow slaughter Bill

Activists associated with the Janwadi Mahila Sanghatan (JMS), on Thursday, burnt a copy of the cow slaughter Bill that was passed in the Assembly on Wednesday as a token of their protest.

Led by K. Neela, leader of JMS, the activists staged a symbolic demonstration at Jagat Circle in Kalaburagi to oppose the State government’s move and raised slogans against the Bharatiya Janata Party for introducing and passing the Bill which, they termed, was against the basic structure of the Constitution.

“The Bill that was passed in the Assembly goes well against the basic foundation of the Constitution that guaranteed the right to choice of food to every citizen. The Bill, which prevents the slaughter of not just cow, but also other livestock such as bull, bullock and buffaloes, would hit the rural economy hard as well as nobody would come forward to rear the animals because of restrictions imposed,” Ms. Neela said during the agitation.

She also alleged that the Bill was designed to target only marginal communities such as Muslims and Dalits who ate beef and not the corporate companies that were into the beef export business.

“The Bill seeks imposition of ban on transporting and slaughtering cattle by poor communities and it doesn’t impose any restriction on corporate entities that are into beef transporting business. It clearly shows how the government is targeting poor communities and help big corporate companies. The Bill also legalises the goonda activities of anti-social elements such as the members of Bajrang Dal who have been attacking minorities and Dalits in the name of cow protection,” she said.

The agitating activists also opposed the amendments to the land reforms Act that were passed in the Assembly on the grounds that they would help corporatisation of agriculture.

“The amendments to the land reforms Act would allow the corporate companies to buy large tracts of agriculture lands for any purpose. This would result in the concentration of farmlands at the hands of a few rich people and companies. The very purpose of the move is to drive out poor farmers from agriculture by snatching their lands and handing over them to corporate companies. This would destroy the rural economy,” Lavitra Vastrad, a women activist, said.