Protest withdrawn

The residents of Mavinakere in Kalasa, who began an indefinite protest on Monday demanding basic amenities and title deeds of the land they have been sanctioned, withdrew the protest after the officers met them and promised to fulfil their demands.

Around 70 families, a majority of which are Hasalru, a tribal community, began the dharna in front of the taluk office in Kalasa. They had been staying put in makeshift tents for the last three years with no basic amenities.

Kalasa Tahsildar Nandakumar and other officers met the protesters and assured them that their demands would be fulfilled. Sanjeev Kalasa, who led the protest, told The Hindu that the protest was withdrawn as the officers sought 15-day’s time to resolve the issue related to the land. “We decided to withdraw the protest. However, we will resume the protest if our demands are not fulfilled”, he said.