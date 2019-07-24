Protest turns violent in Hassan

A protest by employees of a textile company in Hassan, alleging harassment by the senior executives, turned violent here on Wednesday.

Many vehicles including a police van were damaged when the protesters threw stones in retaliation to police lathi-charge.

The workers of Himatsinghka Linens in Hassan began the protest around 10:00 a.m., alleging that the company executives assaulted some five employees two days ago. The protesters, a majority from north India, alleged that many have suffered serious harassment in the last few months. Some of the employees, who suffered harassment have gone missing, they alleged.

The protesters wanted their salary dues cleared so that they could return home. They also demanded that the company handover them a general manager allegedly responsible for the harassment.

The police resorted to lathi charge to disperse the mob. Retaliating to the police action, the protesters threw stones at the police and company gate. The angry mob pulled a police van and attempted to set it ablaze. The police then burst tear gas and dispersed the mob. B.N. Nandini, Additional SP, and other officers are camped at the spot.