Protest today, tomorrow

KALABURAGI

30 November 2021 22:45 IST

As part of its central committee’s nationwide protest call against increasing attacks on minority communities, the Kalaburagi district unit of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) will hold decentralised protest demonstrations in the district headquarters on Wednesday and in the taluk headquarters on Thursday.

Addressing a media conference here on Tuesday, party’s district secretary K. Neela said that right-wing forces have increased their attacks on Muslims and Christians on various pretexts.

“Sensitive and emotional issues such as cow slaughter are used to target the minority groups. BJP and Sangh Parivar leaders, including those in power, are directly instigating their activists to attack. India is a plural society where people from different cultural identities and practices have been living in peace and we will not allow the divisive right-wing forces to tear this social fabric,” Ms. Neela said.

Substantiating her arguments with cases reported from Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Assam, Tripura and other States, Ms. Neela said that people in power who were supposed to stand with the victims and punish law breakers are doing everything to protect the attackers.

“Right-wing forces led by the RSS have intensified their attacks on Christians in the last few months. The fact that over 300 cases of attacks on churches are reported in the last nine months itself speaks volumes about the gravity of the problem. People in power are openly supporting the attackers instead of punishing them. The Constitution and democracy are under threat under the BJP rule,” Ms. Neela said.

M.B. Sajjan, a trade union leader, said that Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai was provoking Hindutva groups to take the law into their own hands by stating that “every action has an equal and opposite reaction”.

“The Chief Minister’s words in the backdrop of increasing attacks on minorities will encourage anti-social elements to take the law into their own hands and create anarchy in society,” Mr. Sajjan said.

Srimanth Biradar, Bhimashetty Yampalli, Sudham Dhanni and Megharaj Kathare and other party leaders were present.