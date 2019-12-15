Protest staged seeking scrapping of amended Citizenship Act

Condemning the implementation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the Citizenship (Amendment) Act 2019 brought in by the Centre, members of the Pragatipara Sanghatanegala Okkutta and the Krishi Koolikarmikara Sangha staged a protest by forming a human chain at Jagat Circle in Kalaburagi on Sunday.

The protestors, carrying placards and banners, raised slogans against the BJP-led Union government for implementing NRC and the amended Act and blocked vehicular movement at Jagat Circle for some time.

K. Neela, State president of Janawadi Mahila Sanghatane, and activists Nityanand Swami, G.N. Nagaraj and Chandrappa Hoskera said that the Act is completely against the Constitution and demanded that the Union government scrap the Act.

They also said that only a people’s movement across the nation can keep the secular fabric of the country intact. The agitators said that by passing the NRC and the amendment Bill, the BJP was executing the RSS agenda to divide the nation on communal lines. The spirit of the Constitution is based on secularism and the BJP government is trying to undermine secular characteristics of the Constitution by passing the Bill. They demanded that the State government refuse to implement the Act as amended.