Protest staged seeking justice for Soujanya

August 30, 2023 09:20 pm | Updated 09:20 pm IST - Belagavi

Members of some organisations staged a protest in Belagavi on Wednesday, seeking justice for the family of Saujanya, a victim of rape and murder in Dharmasthala, Dakshina Kannada.

They said that the police have conducted shoddy investigation in the case, owing to political pressure from some vested interests.

They demanded comprehensive investigation and compensation to a man who was arrested by the police on a false charge in the case.

They said that the Congress government has a moral responsibility to reopen the case and empower the police to look into the relevant facts without fear or favour.

They threatened to launch an indefinite agitation across the State, if the government does not act in time.

Members of Spandana, Zilla Lingatva Alpa Sankhyatara Sangha and Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha and others were present.

