Protest staged seeking immediate solution to traffic problems under BRTS project

Seeking immediate steps to sort out the traffic problems being caused due to unscientific execution of the Bus Rapid Transit System (BRTS) between Hubballi and Dharwad, members of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) staged a protest in Hubballi on Tuesday.

Staging the protest in front of the BRTS office, the protestors, led by Dharwad district unit president of AAP Santosh Naragund and other office-bearers, including Vikas Soppin, Shashikumar Sullad and others, sought immediate measures to sort out the contentious issues.

“Either the problems should be immediately addressed or the BRTS project should be immediately ‘cancelled’ and all the eight lanes should be declared open for mixed traffic,” they said.

The protestors submitted a memorandum addressed to Minister for Urban Development Byrati Basavaraj to the BRTS officials in Hubballi and demanded quick steps to sort out the long-pending issues pertaining to the project.

The ambitious BRTS project worth ₹ 1,200 crore had become a threat to the citizens of the twin cities due to unscientific execution of the works. Consequently, with each passing day, more accidents were occurring on the BRTS corridor, they said.

Although there were 33 BRTS stations along the Hubballi-Dharwad BRTS corridor, foot overbridges had been constructed only at seven places and commuters were facing problems using even those due to their improper planning and execution. There was no safety for pedestrians to cross the eight-lane roads and the recent accidents in which people lost their lives while crossing the BRTS corridor indicate the risk involved, they have said in the memorandum.

They have also mentioned the unscientific execution of works pertaining to the flyovers and the water-logging caused on the BRTS corridor during the rainy season. They have urged the Minister to immediately take remedial measures.