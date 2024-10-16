Protest staged in Yadgir seeking internal reservation among Scheduled Castes

Members of the district committee for Scheduled Castes internal reservation staged a protest in Yadgir on Wednesday urging the State government to implement internal reservation among the Scheduled Castes in accordance with the verdict of the Supreme Court.

Scores of protestors predominantly belonging to Scheduled Castes (Left-hand) participated in the protest march taken out from the Tahsildar’s office to Subhas Chowk, where a demonstration was staged.

Addressing the protestors, the leaders of the community said that the State government is not ready to take a decision on internal reservation despite the clear direction from the Supreme Court which has held that the States have the authority to sub-classify Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.

“The Congress made a ‘sixth promise’ (apart from the five guarantees) to implement internal reservation among Scheduled Castes in its poll manifesto. However, it is not ready to take action as promised. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah should adhere to the party’s promise and make it possible,” community leader Devendra Nath Nad said.

The protestors also demanded that the State government not recruit people for any government posts, including backlogs, until internal reservation is implemented.

After blocking the main road for a while, the protestors submitted a memorandum to the authorities.

They were led by Hanumanth Itagi, Swamydev Dasanakeri, Shivaraj Dasanakeri, Hanumanth Lingeri, Shivu Mudnal, Jagadish Dasanakeri, among others.