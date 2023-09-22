Protest staged in Kalaburagi seeking extension of working days under MGNREGA

September 22, 2023 08:48 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Daily wage workers, farmers and women self-help group members staged a protest here on Friday under the aegis of Communist Party of India (Marxist) and demanded that work under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) be extended to 200 days in a year.

CPI(M) leaders K. Neela and M.B. Sajjan also urged the government to scrap the attendance monitoring system introduced for MGNREGA entirely. Many workers have lost their daily wages as they could not register their attendance due to technical glitches, they said.

Ms. Neela demanded that the State government waive loans taken by farmers and self-help groups through cooperative societies and nationalised banks.

The government should also direct the insurance companies to settle crop insurance claims immediately, the activists demanded.

