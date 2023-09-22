ADVERTISEMENT

Protest staged in Kalaburagi seeking extension of working days under MGNREGA

September 22, 2023 08:48 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

Daily wage workers, farmers and women self-help group members staging a protest under the aegis of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) in Kalaburagi on Friday. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

Daily wage workers, farmers and women self-help group members staged a protest here on Friday under the aegis of Communist Party of India (Marxist) and demanded that work under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) be extended to 200 days in a year.

CPI(M) leaders K. Neela and M.B. Sajjan also urged the government to scrap the attendance monitoring system introduced for MGNREGA entirely. Many workers have lost their daily wages as they could not register their attendance due to technical glitches, they said.

Ms. Neela demanded that the State government waive loans taken by farmers and self-help groups through cooperative societies and nationalised banks.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The government should also direct the insurance companies to settle crop insurance claims immediately, the activists demanded.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US