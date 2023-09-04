HamberMenu
Protest staged in Hubballi seeking reopening of Soujanya rape and murder case

September 04, 2023 10:09 pm | Updated 10:09 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau
Members of various organisations taking out a protest march in Hubballi on Monday.

Members of various organisations taking out a protest march in Hubballi on Monday. | Photo Credit: KIRAN BAKALE

Seeking re-investigation of the Soujanya rape and murder case and initiation of a judicial inquiry to bring out the truth and the arrest of the real culprits, members of various organisations took out a protest march in Hubballi on Monday.

The protestors, who came together under the aegis of Sarva Dharma Swayam Sevakaru, began the protest march from the Ambedkar statue near the Head Post Office and marched to the Mini Vidhana Soudha covering the arterial roads of the city.

At the Mini Vidhana Soudha, they staged a demonstration.

They said that there has been foul play in the investigation of the case right from the beginning and the CBI court had adjudicated that that innocent persons were accused of committing a crime. The investigation had also revealed that it [earlier investigation] was faulty and there were several loose ends in it, which helped the real culprits get away, they said.

Addressing the protestors, the speakers pointed out that the CBI court too had pointed out various people, including CBI sleuths, investigating officers, COD team and the Police, had all committed mistakes leading to destruction of evidence. The protestors also demanded action against officials who had committed mistakes resulting in the real culprits getting away.

Subsequently, they submitted a memorandum, addressed to the President, to the Hubballi tahsildar seeking reopening of the case and punishment to the real culprits.

