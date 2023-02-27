HamberMenu
Protest staged in front of railway station in Belagavi

February 27, 2023 07:41 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau
The modernised railway station in Belagavi.

The modernised railway station in Belagavi. | Photo Credit: P.K. Badiger

Members of Dalit Sangharsh Samiti and other organisations staged a protest in front of the railway station in Belagavi on Sunday, saying that insults have been heaped on Dr. B.R. Ambedkar and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, as their murals/statues have not been installed on the premises of the railway station.

They sat in a dharna in front of the railway station and shouted slogans against railway officers and Belagavi South BJP MLA Abhay Patil.

They brought out two murals of the two leaders made of fibreglass, that were kept inside a godown of the railway station. They said that these two murals have not been placed for display at the station, though the murals and images of other leaders have been displayed.

Sri Ram Sene Hindustan founder Ramakant Konduskar also joined the protest. He demanded that Mr. Patil [MLA], railway officers and the State government authorities should seek a public apology for the incident. He said that they should install the murals in prominent places in the railway station.

