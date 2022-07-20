Protest staged in front of Belagavi District Hospital

Doctors accused of medical negligence after pregnant woman dies

The family members of a pregnant woman who died in the District Hospital accused doctors of medical negligence in Belagavi on Wednesday.

Relatives of the woman from Honnihalla village staged a protest in front of the District Hospital attached to the Belagavi Institute of Medical Sciences, saying that doctors neglected their duties leading to the death of the victim.

“We admitted her to the hospital a week ago. But then, doctors kept postponing her treatment and surgery. That led to her death on Wednesday,” they said.

They demanded action against the doctors. APMC Police arrived on the scene and spoke to the protestors and doctors. The protestors dispersed after the hospital authorities promised action, the police said.