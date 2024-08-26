GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Protest staged demanding release of compensation for family of Maharshi Valmiki corporation ex-employee

Published - August 26, 2024 07:22 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Members of Rashtrabhaktara Balaga, led by former Minister K.S. Eshwarappa, staged a protest in front of the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Shivamogga on Monday, demanding the release of compensation for the family members of Chandrasekharan P., an employee of Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation.

Following his death, the State government announced a compensation of ₹25 lakh to his family. “The government announced the relief during a debate in the Legislative Assembly. However, so far, the government has not released the amount. Chandrashekharan’s wife, Kavitha, is facing financial difficulties with no regular income,” said Mr. Eshwarappa, who led the protest.

If the government did not release the compensation before September 10, 2024, Rashtrabhaktara Balaga would raise funds from the public for the family. “We will also intensify our protest against the government,” he said.

Chandrashekharan died by suicide at his residence in Shivamogga in May this year, leaving a death note in which he wrote about the misuse of funds in the corporation. Minister for Tribal Welfare, B. Nagendra resigned over the allegations. Later, he was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate.

Those in distress and facing suicidal thoughts can call the state’s helpline 104 or the toll-free number, 14416, for counselling.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.