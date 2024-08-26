Protest staged demanding release of compensation for family of Maharshi Valmiki corporation ex-employee

Members of Rashtrabhaktara Balaga, led by former Minister K.S. Eshwarappa, staged a protest in front of the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Shivamogga on Monday, demanding the release of compensation for the family members of Chandrasekharan P., an employee of Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation.

Following his death, the State government announced a compensation of ₹25 lakh to his family. “The government announced the relief during a debate in the Legislative Assembly. However, so far, the government has not released the amount. Chandrashekharan’s wife, Kavitha, is facing financial difficulties with no regular income,” said Mr. Eshwarappa, who led the protest.

If the government did not release the compensation before September 10, 2024, Rashtrabhaktara Balaga would raise funds from the public for the family. “We will also intensify our protest against the government,” he said.

Chandrashekharan died by suicide at his residence in Shivamogga in May this year, leaving a death note in which he wrote about the misuse of funds in the corporation. Minister for Tribal Welfare, B. Nagendra resigned over the allegations. Later, he was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate.

Those in distress and facing suicidal thoughts can call the state’s helpline 104 or the toll-free number, 14416, for counselling.