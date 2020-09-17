Protest staged against offensive message

Members of Maharishi Valmiki Naik community staging a protest in Yadgir on Wednesday.

YADGIR

17 September 2020 01:48 IST

Hundreds of people from the Valmiki Nayak community gathered outside the Deputy Commissioner’s office at Yadgir on Wednesday and held a protest demanding immediate action against those who defamed Maharshi Valmiki with filthy language on social media.

The protesters, led by Varadanand Swami of Golappalli Mutt and Mareppa Naik Modgampur, president of District Valmiki Naik Sangha, strongly alleged that SC and ST people have been subjected to atrocities by other communities for various reasons. Now, Maharishi Valmiki was pictured accompanied by filthy words on a WhatsApp group message that was circulated it widely with an intent to defame the writer. The incident was highly condemnable and immediate action be taken, they urged.

Minister for Health and Family Welfare B. Sriramulu , who is on tour in Yadgir district, also joined the protesters and assured them of action.

The protesters tried to block Yadgir-Kalaburagi Main Road near the DC’s Office. But, the police pacified and sent them back to the district administration premises. While addressing the gathering, the swamiji said that the community would react aggressively if government failed to take suitable criminal action against those who insulted Maharishi Valmiki.

They submitted a memorandum addressed to Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa through the authorities.