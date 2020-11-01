Protest staged against amendments to farm-related Acts

Mangaluru

01 November 2020 02:35 IST

The former Minister B. Ramanath Rai said on Saturday that the Congress gave people land for farming but the BJP was taking it away.

At a protest by the Dakshina Kannada District Congress Committee in front of the District Congress Office at Mallikatta to oppose the recent amendments to farm-related Acts, Mr. Rai alleged that the Centre was trying to suppress the rights and livelihood of farmers. He said former Congress leader D. Devaraj Urs as CM brought in the Land Reforms Act and ensured that many landless owned land for farming. Otherwise many would have remained as farm labourers. But the Union government led by the BJP was now pushing farmers to the corners.

Leader of the Opposition in Mangaluru City Corporation council Abdul Rauf and other leaders were present.

Advertising

Advertising