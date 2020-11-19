Protest staged against Ajit Pawar’s statement

Karnataka Rakshana Vedike, a pro-Kannada organisation, has strongly condemned the statement of Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra Ajit Pawar over Belagavi, Karwar and Nippani and demanded action in the matter.

During a protest at Subhash Chowk here on Thursday, Sharanu Gadduge, president of North Karnataka unit of the organisation, who led the protesters, said that Mr. Pawar’s statement is anti-Karnataka and against the sentiments of Kannadigas. Belagavi, Karwar and Nippani are part of Karnataka and they will remain so forever. Mr. Pawar should study history before making any such statement.

The activists also criticised Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa for announcing the Maratha Development Authority and reserving ₹ 50 crore grant for the development of the backward Maratha community.

“Announcing a development authority for one particular language would lead to demand for another language and Tamils and Malayalis will raise it in the coming days. If such a situation arises, what will the government do? Will it fulfil such demands?” he asked and criticised the government decision.

The activists burnt old tyres and shouted slogans against the government and urged it to take its order back to protect the interests of Kannadigas.