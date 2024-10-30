GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Protest seeking postponement of varsity exam

Published - October 30, 2024 07:17 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
Student Federation of India led a demonstration seeking postponement of varsity examinations in Mysuru on Wednesday.

Student Federation of India led a demonstration seeking postponement of varsity examinations in Mysuru on Wednesday.

Students Federation of India (SFI) led a protest here on Wednesday urging the University of Mysore to postpone the examinations slated to be held from November 28.

The agitating students said that though the degree classes of the varsity commenced from July 10, 2024, portions have not been completed due to shortage of teachers and delay in appointment of guest lecturers.

The SFI said that it was only on October 7 that the guest lecturers were appointed and began taking classes and hence the syllabus for the semester was yet to be completed. “Only 25 per cent to 30 per cent of the syllabus has been covered so far and hence it would be difficult for the student community to appear for the examinations,” it added.

Hence the SFI argued that the varsity should postpone the examinations in the interest of the student community and also extend the last date for remitting the examination fee.

