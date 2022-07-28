Protest seeking guaranteed MSP law tomorrow

July 28, 2022 19:23 IST

‘BJP promised such a law in its manifesto during Assembly polls in five States’

Demanding that the Centre bring in a law to guarantee Minimum Support Price (MSP) for crops to protect the interest of farmers, Samyukta Horata Karnataka will stage a protest here on Saturday.

The former MLA B.R. Patil, addressing presspersons here on Thursday, said that MSP should be a legally reserved price so that no purchase is made below that price. The BJP promised to bring in a guaranteed MSP law in its manifesto during the Assembly elections in five States.

MSP should be determined by adding 50% more than the weighted average cost of production (C2+ 50%), as has been recommended by the Swaminathan Commission.

Mr. Patil also demanded that the State government withdraw the amendments to the APMC Act.

He sought compensation for the families of 700 farmers who died during the year-long agitation against the three pieces of legislation.

Mr. Patil accused the State government of not taking action against those who have issued threats over social media posts. Prominent people, including Kannada writer Devanur Mahadeva, have received such threat posts.

Members of All India Kisan Sabha, Raitha Krishi Karmika Sanghatane and Karnataka Pranth Raitha Sangha will participate in the agitation.