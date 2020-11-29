Protest seeking action against policemen

KALABURAGI

29 November 2020 21:52 IST

Members of Republican Youth Federation staged a demonstration outside the office of the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kalaburagi, demanding action against police officials for assaulting a Dalit.

Police Inspector Mahantesh Patil and constable Nehru Singh attached to the Women Police Station summoned Tukaram for an inquiry and assaulted him over his son's alleged relationship with an upper caste girl.

Demanding the suspension of both the policemen, the agitators said that no action had been taken against these two officials even six days after a complaint was filed.

Advertising

Advertising