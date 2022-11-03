Protest rally taken out against Yatnal in Vijayapura

Members of Banajiga Lingayat groups took out a protest rally against BJP leader and MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal in Vijayapura on Thursday. They accused him of betraying the trust of the Banajiga community and of insulting the community while trying to seek reservation for Panchamasalis.

Members of the Karnataka Rajya Banajiga Samaj Kshemabhivruddhi Sangha and other Lingayat organisations took out the protest march from Sri Siddeshwar Temple to the Deputy Commissioner’s office.

The protestors carried out placards and posters and shouted slogans against Mr. Yatnal and also the former MLA Vijayananda Kashappanavar.

They said that in several rallies, the two leaders had insulted the Banajiga community and its leaders. Mr. Yatnal has been repeatedly insulting Banajiga leaders, including the former Chief Minister B.S. Yeddiyurappa. The two leaders have also been underestimating the proportion of the Banajiga population among Lingayats and have been demeaning the contribution of various Banajiga leaders. “If they continue their tirade against us, we will have to teach them a lesson in the elections,” the protestors said.

Leaders Andanappa Javali, Basavaraj Herur, Mallikarjun Kanashetty, Sharanappa Guled, Ravi Kamatagi, Mallikarjun Rudagi, Muttu Kinagi, Shivanand Bidri, Gurulingappa Angadi, Sharanu Sabarad and others were present.

Mr. Yatnal, who responded to the protest, said that it was being sponsored by a former Chief Minister who belonged to the Banajiga community. He also warned that if the Banajiga community were to distance itself from Panchamasalis, then leaders from Banajiga community will suffer electoral set-backs in the next elections.