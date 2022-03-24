Protest planned
Members of the State Backward Class Forum will stage a protest against Rangayana Director Addanda C. Cariappa for his reported remarks on the death of Rakesh Siddaramaiah, son of former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah
The forum president, Shivaramu, has sought an apology from Mr. Cariappa on the grounds that he made a disparaging remarks against a deceased person and was in bad taste.
Mr. Shivaramu said Mr. Cariappa should retract his statement and offer an apology by Tuesday failing which he threatened to lay siege to Rangayana.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.