Protest planned 

Members of the State Backward Class Forum will stage a protest against Rangayana Director Addanda C. Cariappa for his reported remarks on the death of Rakesh Siddaramaiah, son of former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah

The forum president, Shivaramu, has sought an apology from Mr. Cariappa on the grounds that he made a disparaging remarks against a deceased person and was in bad taste.

Mr. Shivaramu said Mr. Cariappa should retract his statement and offer an apology by Tuesday failing which he threatened to lay siege to Rangayana.