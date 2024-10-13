GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Protest planned outside Yadgir Deputy Commissioner’s office on October 16

Published - October 13, 2024 10:27 pm IST - Yadgir

The Hindu Bureau

The former Chairman of Karnataka State Commission for Nomadic and Semi Nomadic and Dalit (Left-hand) community leader Devendra Nath Nad has said that a protest will be held outside the Deputy Commander’s office in Yadgir on October 16 to demand that the State government take a decision on internal reservation among Scheduled Castes communities.

He was addressing a meeting held at a private hotel in Yadgir on Sunday.

Mr. Nad said that the Supreme Court has given its verdict on internal reservation in detail. However, the State government has not taken any decision on it so far. Therefore, it was decided to hold a protest outside the Deputy Commissioner’s office to demand that the State government implement it, he added.

