Protest planned on October 16 seeking the implementation of internal quota

Condemning the State government’s delay in implementing sub-classification of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes as per the Supreme Court judgement, the district unit of Madiga Samaj Sanghatane Okkuta will stage a protest here on October 16.

Okkuta members Dashrath Kalagurti and Bheemanna Billav, addressing presspersons here on Wednesday, said that they will take out the half-naked protest march from Jagat Circle to the Deputy Commissioners’ office. They will also take out a mock funeral procession of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for his “indifferent attitude” towards internal reservation.

Mr. Billav said that the Scheduled Castes Left-hand communities were at the forefront of the struggle for internal reservation among Scheduled Castes, but the consecutive governments have neglected their demands for decades by giving lame excuses.

But, now, when the Supreme Court, with its historic judgement, has given its nod to State governments sub-classifying SCs/STs, the Siddaramaiah-led government is not showing any interest in implementing it at the earliest. Internal reservation ensures justice to 101 SCs/STs communities in the State, he added.

Mr Kalagurti said that Mr. Siddaramaiah is recognised as a backward class leader and he used AHINDA (minorities, OBCs and Dalits) card for his political gain. However, he has failed to provide justice to SCs Left-hand communities and “he is now facing a probe in the MUDA case due to the curse given by the Madiga community,” he said.

Mr. Kalagurti warned that if the State government fails to take any steps towards implementing internal reservation before October 15, the Madiga Samaj Okkuta will launch the half-naked protest and take out a mock funeral procession of Mr. Siddaramaiah here on October 16. Mr. Siddaramaiah will be held responsible if any untoward situation happens during the protest, he added.