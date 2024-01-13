Protest planned on January 17 against conversion of Kunigal Stud Farm into an integrated township

January 13, 2024 11:38 pm | Updated 11:38 pm IST - Bengaluru

With the State government silent on the fate of the historic Kunigal Stud Farm, which is being proposed to be converted into an integrated township project, a protest has been called in Kunigal town on January 17 even as efforts are on to seek a legal recourse through public interest litigation (PIL) against the project.

While sporadic protests have taken place at Kunigal – around 70 kms from here – over the past month, a big protest is being planned next week. While the Opposition Janata Dal (Secular) and BJP leaders are actively involved in the protest, some Congress leaders have extended their support as well.

After the meeting between Animal Husbandry Minister K. Venkatesh, whose department currently controls the stud farm, and Urban Development Minister B.S. (Byrathi) Suresh to discuss the modalities of the township, the government has not publicly expressed the way forward. Meanwhile, the tender to identify the highest bidder to manage the stud farm has been cancelled, leaving the future of the farm at stake. Urban Development Department sources said that the proposal has not seen movement since it was also becoming a local issue ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

Heritage value

Former Congress legislator from Kunigal B.B. Ramaswamy Gowda said that he would file a PIL if the government goes ahead with the township plan. “Kunigal is known for its lake and stud farm, which has immense heritage value. Kunigal town itself is crying for attention with huge infrastructure woes. Instead of setting those right, a township in place of stud farm is being proposed. I will seek legal recourse,” he told The Hindu. According to him many are not expressing their opposition openly due to local political pressure and the government has been silent on the issue.

It is learnt that while the township proposal came from Congress legislator H.D. Ranganath, Bengaluru Rural MP D.K. Suresh has also visited the farm recently as Kunigal falls under his constituency. Dr. Ranganath is related to Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar.

Dr. Ranganath brushed aside the opposition to the proposal. “The Bangalore Turf Club has been offered a part of the stud farm to conduct horse racing. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has also agreed. The BTC now has to respond to the proposal,” the legislator said. Sounding non-committal on the township project, he said, “Nothing has moved so far in connection from township. Whatever I do is in the interest of Kunigal.”

