Protest planned in front of residences of MPs next month

Protesting against anti-labour and anti-farmer policies of the Union government led by the Bharatiya Janata party (BJP), members of trade unions will stage a protest in front of the residences of all the members of Parliament from Karnataka from January 23 to 25 under the aegis of Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU).

Addressing presspersons in Hubballi on Thursday, State president of CITU S. Varalakshmi said that through the protest, the trade union members will submit memorandum addressed to the Prime Minister demanding that the anti-labour and anti-farmer policies be dropped.

Ms. Varalakshmi said that the policies being implemented by the Union government have changed questions of life into questions of politics. The policies pursued by the BJP-led Union government have cast an adverse impact on the lives of crores of people in the country, she said.

She clarified that taking note of the policies of the State government, CITU already staged a mega agitation in Bengaluru and submitted memorandum urging it to change its policies.

Although the Chief Minister called a meeting on the issues raised, it was postponed subsequently. CITU will urge the State government to convene the meeting immediately and resolve the issues, she said.

Ms. Varalakshmi pointed out that although Karnataka recorded the second highest GST collection in the country, the Union government has declined to part with the State’s rightful share.

“When the Union government is refusing to scientifically increase the State’s share in tax collection, why are the MPs from the State not questioning it? The Congress government in the State is also not divulging details of the injustice being meted out,” she said.

She said that while on the one side the Union government is imposing its anti-people policies on the public, the Congress-led State government, on the other hand, has failed to oppose the pro-corporate policies of the Union government.

Meanwhile, corruption is increasing in the State and there is dissent over the dwindling resources in the Exchequer’s coffers. This apart, efforts are being made to privatise the power sector in the State, which is not being opposed vehemently, as the dangerous impact of it is not known yet, she said.

Signature campaign

As part of the agitation, it has been decided to launch the signature campaign on the rightful demands of the working class on Vivekananda Jayanti on January 12. The plan is to collect signatures of over one crore people, she said.

State secretary Mahesh Pattar and others were present.

