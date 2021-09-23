Protest planned for proper net connectivity

Residents of Barangi hobli in Sagar taluk have resolved to stage a protest on October 2 demanding proper internet connectivity in the area.

The residents have formed a struggle committee seeking better internet connectivity and launched a campaign – No Network, No Vote – boycotting the elections until their demand is fulfilled.

As part of their struggle, they will hold a protest meeting at Kattinkar and take out a march up to Kogar, where they will stage rasta-roko on the Sagar-Bhatkal road, according to a communique from the committee.

The people in the hobli have been facing the lack of internet connectivity. Students attending online classes have to walk long distances in search of a vantage position, where they could access the internet. In many places, students had put up tents far away from their houses to attend online classes.

The issue had caught the attention of the district administration and people’s representatives as well. Similarly, people expecting services from gram panchayat offices, are forced to wait for many days due to network issues. They have been demanding the government put pressure on the BSNL and private telecom service providers to install towers and improve internet connectivity.