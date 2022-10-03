Protest planned by employees of aided institutions

The Hindu Bureau Hassan
October 03, 2022 20:13 IST

The employees of aided educational institutes have decided to launch a protest on October 7 demanding pension and other benefits.

At a press conference in Hassan on Monday, N.H. Naveen Kumar, president of Karnataka State Aided Schools and Colleges Employees Association, said the State Government provide pension and other retirement benefits for them on a par with the government employees. However, with the introduction of the new pension scheme (NPS), the employees of aided institutions had been denied pension. They had not been getting the NPS either.

“On the retirement day, except the last month’s salary, we don’t get anything. With no pension, many retired officials are finding it difficult to purchase essential medicine”, he said.

Office-bearers of the association Natesh and others were present at the press conference.

