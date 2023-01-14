Protest planned against Fire and Emergency Services staff in Shivamogga

January 14, 2023 07:15 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST - Hassan

Family members of the businessman, who died following a fire mishap at his residence near the zilla panchayat office in Shivamogga city on January 8, have decided to take out a protest march on January 16 blaming the staff of the State Fire and Emergency Services for the death.

Sharath Bhupalam, 43, died following a short-circuit at his residence around 4 a.m. on the day. His father Shashidhar Bhupalam, in a press conference in Shivamogga on Saturday, said the fire brigade took 15 minutes to reach the spot, though the distance was much less. By then Sharath had gone upstairs to rescue his son. He rescued his son, but was stuck in the smoke.

“The staff who reached the spot had neither oxygen mask nor cylinders necessary to rescue my son. The staff did not even allow any of us to go up. They were unprepared to face the situation and that led to his death,” he said.

The second vehicle with all essential equipment reached the place 30 minutes after the incident. They brought Sharath out and took him to the hospital, where he died.

“We have decided to take out a silent march from our home to the Deputy Commissioner’s office to register our protest. The officers concerned should ensure such incidents do not repeat,” he said.