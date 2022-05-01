Protest over truck terminal: DC clamps prohibitory orders

Hassan district administration has imposed prohibitory orders at Kenchattahalli on NH 75 near Hassan, where truck terminal has been planned. | Photo Credit: PRAKASH HASSAN

This decision was taken on Saturday evening, following protests by villagers against the construction of the terminal

Hassan district administration has clamped prohibitory orders at the site, identified for construction of a truck terminal, at Kenchattahalli near Hassan. The administration took this decision on Saturday evening, following protests by villagers against the construction of the terminal under the leadership of JD(S) leaders.

Deputy Commissioner R. Girish, in his order, said the prohibitory order clamped under the Section 144 of the CrPC would be in place with effect from 7 pm on Saturday till further orders. The order prohibits people from holding protests, or gatherings of any kind at the site. The administration has deployed policemen at the spot.

Earlier in the day, former minister H.D. Revanna, his sons Prajwal Revanna, Hassan Lok Sabha member, Suraj Revanna, MLC led the protest at the site. Mr. Suraj Revanna had a heated argument with a lady police officer during the protest.

Background

The district administration allotted three acres and 24 guntas of land in the survey number 31 of Kenchattahalli village for a truck terminal. Even as the construction began, students of Hemagangothri, a Mysuru University campus and residents of Kenchattahalli started protesting. The students argued that the truck terminal would spoil the academic environment as hostels were located next to the site identified for the terminal. The villagers maintained that the said land was gomala (grazing land) and it should not be utilized for the truck terminal.

Mr. Revanna had opposed the construction of the terminal. However, Hassan MLA Preetham Gowda maintained that the protests against the terminal were politically motivated. “The terminal has to be close to the highway. We have chosen the land considering all issues. Revanna, who represents Holenarasipur in the assembly, need not intervene in the affairs of Hassan constituency.” He further argued that the terminal would not disturb students, as no student had been admitted to the hostels.