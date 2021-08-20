Protest over ‘pro-Taliban’ FB post

A “pro-Taliban” post on Facebook allegedly by a youth triggered protest by local people, leading to tension for some time in Jamakhandi town of Bagalkot district on Friday.

Tension prevailed for some time after a group of people gathered outside the Jamakhandi police station, seeking action against the youth for his alleged pro-Taliban post. The protesters demanded that the youth be arrested immediately.

Following the incident, Superintendent of Police of Bagalkot district Lokesh Jagalasara said the issue was being investigated into and suitable action would be taken.

According to sources, the youth reportedly commented on a photograph related to the ongoing developments in Afghanistan, which was shared by another user of Facebook. The youth allegedly praised the Taliban administration and screenshots of his post went viral on social media platforms, leading to the agitation. However, preliminary investigation had revealed that the youth had not posted anything on his Facebook page since November 21, 2018, sources said.

No complaint has been filed in connection with the incident. However, investigation into the issue had begun, but there was no clue about the youth against whom action was being sought, sources said.