Protest over delay in road-widening work

Demanding commencement of the work of widening Milaghatta-Anna Nagar Road at the earliest, Congress party activists led by K.B. Prasanna Kumar, former MLA, staged a protest in the city on Monday.

Addressing the protest meet, Mr. Kumar said that the road, that connects Ashoka Circle with Gopala Gowda Extension and adjacent residential areas, is in bad condition owing to lack of proper maintenance.

He said that at a meeting held on May 4, 2016, that was attended by the then Deputy Commissioner and Commissioner of Shivamogga City Corporation, it was decided to widen and upgrade the 1,000-metre-long road. The Shivamogga City Corporation had agreed to pay an amount of ₹2,000 as compensation for a sq. ft of private land that would be acquired for the project.

In the first phase, it was decided to take up widening work along a 500 m length from Santhe Maidan for which 36 buildings need to be demolished. He said that, of the 36 buildings, the owners of 25 have already got their structures demolished but compensation has not been paid for them so far owing to the negligence of the corporation.

Expressing displeasure over the delay in commencement of the widening work and payment of compensation for the building owners here, he said that this stretch having heavy vehicular density has turned unmotorable owing to the negligence displayed in executing the widening work.